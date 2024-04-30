2024 Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door bookings open for 25,000, launch in May

Force Motors has begun accepting bookings for the new Gurkha 3-door and 5-door versions across dealerships. Prospective customers can book a test drive of the new off-roader on the company’s website or head to their nearest showroom. While the Gurkha 3-door was pulled off the shelves last year, the company has re-introduced the updated model alongside its all-new Force five-door iteration. The latter promises to be more practical and appeal to a wider customer base looking for an all-purpose SUV.

The new Force Gurkha range is powered by the 2.6-litre Mercedes-sourced diesel engine with power bumped up to 138 bhp, a massive jump from the 90 bhp output on the older version. The oil burner continues to be paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Both body styles get 4x4 as standard, which can now be controlled using a switch on the centre console.

The styling remains largely the same on the Force Gurkha 3-door and 5-door, barring the extended wheelbase on the latter, which makes for a usable second set of doors and a smaller quarter-glass at the rear. The cabin remains identical but there are new features including a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a full-digital instrument console, Bluetooth connectivity and more.

The new Force Gurkha range will primarily compete against the Mahindra Thar in the off-roader segment. The Mahindra SUV will also get a 5-door version later this year, which gives the Gurkha a headstart. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny also competes in the same space, albeit with only a petrol heart. More details on the pricing of the new Gurkha range will be available very soon.

