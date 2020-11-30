2021 Volkswagen Tiguan R, the most powerful Tiguan ever, goes on sale in Europe

Volkswagen has launched the most powerful version of Tiguan, the 2021 Tiguan R, in Europe. This will be the first R version of Europe's popular SUV. The vehicle is priced at 56,703.53 euros in Germany.

Tiguan R is powered by a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine, that gives 320 PS (235 kW) of power output and 420 Nm of torque. The SUV accelerates from zero to 100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and comes with a top speed of 250 km/h.

(Also read | Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace drive review: Elegance takes precedence)

The SUV features a newly developed all-wheel drive system, supporting confident handling and agility. Volkswagen says a rear final drive with two multi-plate clutches has been implemented for the first time. This system does not just distribute the drive power between the front and rear axles, but also between the left and right rear wheels, variably.

Side profile of Volkswagen Tiguan R

Apart from its drive dynamics, the SUV's sporty DNA is visible on its exterior styling as well. It gets standard bumpers in R design with aerodynamic elements in high-gloss black or the car body colour, exterior mirror covers in matt chrome, a high-gloss black rear diffuser, black wheel housing extensions and 20-inch Misano alloy wheels. Other technical R version equipment consist of powerful 18-inch brake system including blue brake calipers and R logo, a DCC chassis lowered by 10 mm with adaptively controlled shock absorbers and an R driving profile - this can be activated directly by pressing a blue R button on the new multifunction sports steering wheel.

(Also read | VW chief faces internal unrest over choice of candidates for executive positions)

Interior of Volkswagen Tiguan R

On the inside, the Tiguan R gets class apart features such as premium sport seats with integrated head restraints with R logo, a customised Digital Cockpit with integrated lap timer as well as R-specific decorative trim in Carbon Grey. The elements of the decorative trim are illuminated via the background lighting. The R logo in the aluminium front sill panel mouldings can also be illuminated.

Volkswagen first premiered the Tiguan in 2007 and the first unit hit the roads in the subsequent year. By 2011, 700,000 units of the Tiguan had already been produced. The company says that in 2019, one in seven of the 6.18 million Volkswagen cars manufactured was a Tiguan – precisely 910,926 units. In fact, last year, a Tiguan left the production line every 35 seconds, setting a new record for the carmaker.