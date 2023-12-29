Check out Volkswagen Taigun 1.0 TSI mileage

Volkswagen offers Taigun with a 1.0-litre TSI and a 1.5-litre EVO petrol engines
We tested the 1.0-litre TSI with the 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission
In city it delivered between 11 kmpl and 13.5 kmpl with a light foot
On highway, we managed to squeeze out between 16.5 kmpl and 17.9 kmpl while following the speed limit.
It is important to note that these figures are of Taigun 1.0 TSI which was not equipped with idle start/stop functionality.
With idle start/stop functionality, the fuel efficiency could be improved further.
While cruising at 120 kmph, the engine sits at around 2,700 rpm which does hamper with the fuel efficiency
There is a bit of turbo-lag but then the engine pulls strongly till its redline
The gearbox is also smooth and for most of the time it will slot in the right gear. You can take manual control whenever you want with the paddle shifters.