In pics: 2024 Volkswagen Tiguan unveiled globally, PHEV offers 100 km of range

2024 Volkswagen Tiguan will be sold with a petrol, diesel, mild-hybrid and a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Sep 2023, 17:56 PM
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
1/10
Volkswagen has unveiled the 2024 Tiguan in the global market. It will be reaching dealerships as early as as the first quarter of 2024. In Indian market, we still get the previous generation of the Tiguan. As of now, Volkswagen has not announced when the new-gen Tiguan will reach the Indian shores.
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2/10
The 2024 Tiguan is based on Volkswagen's new MEB-Evo platform. The platform has helped in increasing the dimensions of the car. It now measures 4,539 mm in lenght, 1,842 mm in width and width decreases to 1,639 mm without roof rails.
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
3/10
The luggage capacity has gone up by 37 litres. It now stands at 652 litres when loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrest. Moreover, the boot floor is flat and it seems like there is no load lip which makes it quite easier to load in luggage. 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
4/10
Because of the new architecture, the Tiguan supports various types of powertrains. Volkswagen will be offering the Tiguan with a turbo diesel engine, turbo petrol engine, mild-hybrid gasoline engine and plug-in hybrid engine as well. The PHEV offers 100 km of range
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
5/10
All Tiguan models will come with paddle shifters mounted behind the steering wheel which will help in taking manual control of the gearbox. Speaking of the gearbox, the gear lever is also new and is mounted on the right side of the steering wheel. 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
6/10
The infotainment system is also all new. It measures 15-inches in size so it is quite large. There are touch sensitive areas present that help in adjusting the fan speed and temperature for the climate control system. There is a rotary dial present in the centre console for the infotainment system. 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
7/10
The Tiguan is the first MQB model to be launched with the newly developed IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights. The interactive lighting system will also be offered on the Touareg. Tiguan uses a total of 38,400 multipixel LEDs (19,200 multipixel LEDs per headlight) illuminate the road and the surrounding area 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
8/10
The luggage capacity has gone up by 37 litres. It now stands at 652 litres when loaded up to the height of the rear seat backrest. Moreover, the boot floor is flat and it seems like there is no load lip which makes it quite easier to load in luggage. 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
9/10
The interior now features a new design. It gets a digital cockpit for the driver with anti-reflective coating. It is also configurable via buttons mounted on the steering wheel. Apart from this, there are voice commands on offer as well. 
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
10/10
Volkswagen has revamped the adaptive chassis control. The new model is additionally equipped as standard with a Vehicle Dynamics Manager – an MQB system that made its debut in the current Golf GTI. It controls functions of the electronic differential locks the lateral dynamics components of the controlled shock absorbers in the DCC Pro system.
2024 Volkswagen Tiagun
First Published Date: 19 Sep 2023, 17:56 PM IST
TAGS: 2024 Volkswagen Tiagun Volkswagen Tiguan

