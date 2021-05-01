2021 Kia Sonet: What has changed?1 min read . 01:11 PM IST
Kia India introduced the new Sonet subcompact SUV in the Indian market on Saturday. With the model year change the Sonet has managed to gain a series of updates inside out. Here's a list of everything that has changed for the subcompact SUV for the year 2021.
New corporate logo: The Sonet has gained Kia's new logo that resides on its bonnet, tailgate, alloy wheels and steering. Apart from Sonet, the Seltos SUV has also gained the same cosmetic upgrade.
Paddle Shifters: One of the most prominent upgrades on the new Sonet includes the use of paddle shifters for a sportier and more responsive driving experience. This feature has been added to all the automatic variants of the Sonet SUV.
10 New Feature Enhancements: It has gained the first-in-segment Rear Door Sunshade Curtains and Voice command for Sunroof Open & Close which is yet another first-in-segment feature.
Lower variants of Sonet has been updated with high-end safety features such as Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Brake Assist (BA), Hill Assist Control (HAC). Moreover, there are multiple higher-end features that have made their way into the lower features of Sonet. These features include an Electric sunroof, a Smart key with a push-button start, Remote engine start, Chrome door handles and Crystal cut alloys with silver wheel caps have.
Rear Door Sunshade Curtain: Select variants of the Kia Sonet - HTX/HTX+/GTX+ have gained the first in segment Rear Door Sunshade Curtain. Moreover, the variants such as the HTX+/GTX+ have been given the segment-first UVO –Voice Assist Sunroof Open/Close feature.
Updated Price: Pricing of the new Sonet SUV now starts from ₹6,79,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the entry-level HTE 5MT feature, and extends up to ₹11,75,000 (ex-showroom, India) for the top-spec HTX+ 6iMT, and GTX+ 6iMT variants.
