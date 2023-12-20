Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner on road price in Navi Mumbai starts from Rs. 36.15 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner top variant goes up to Rs. 42.44 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice of engine options.
Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT.
The Toyota Fortuner on road price in Navi Mumbai for 2694.0 cc to 2755.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 36.15 - 42.44 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Toyota Fortuner dealers and showrooms in Navi Mumbai for best offers.
Toyota Fortuner on road price breakup in Navi Mumbai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner is mainly compared to Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 43.6 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai, Volvo XC40 which starts at Rs. 41.25 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai and Kia Carnival 2023 starting at Rs. 35 Lakhs in Navi Mumbai.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT ₹ 36.15 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT ₹ 38.00 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT ₹ 39.74 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT ₹ 42.44 Lakhs
