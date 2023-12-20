Saved Articles

Toyota Fortuner On Road Price in Chandrapur

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Chandrapur
Fortuner Price in Chandrapur

Toyota Fortuner on road price in Chandrapur starts from Rs. 36.45 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner top variant goes up to Rs. 42.74 Lakhs in Chandrapur. Toyota Fortuner comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT₹ 36.45 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT₹ 38.30 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT₹ 40.03 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner 2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT₹ 42.74 Lakhs
Toyota Fortuner Variant Wise Price List in Chandrapur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT
₹36.45 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2694 cc
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
30,73,000
RTO
4,24,490
Insurance
1,46,614
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Chandrapur
36,44,604
EMI@78,337/mo
2.7 Petrol 4x2 AT
₹38.30 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2694 cc
Automatic
2.8 Diesel 4x2 MT
₹40.03 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Manual
2.8 Diesel 4x2 AT
₹42.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
2755 cc
Automatic
Toyota Fortuner News

Screenshot of the video that went viral showing.a Toyota Fortuner precariously hanging from a cliff on the road between Kaza and Manali recently. The SUV, despite being an off-road capable model, skidded off the track due to dense black ice.
Watch Toyota Fortuner SUV skids on black ice near Manali: Tips to drive on snow
20 Dec 2023
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh seen with his brand new Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV in Mumbai. (Image courtesy: YouTube/CarsForYou)
Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh buys Toyota Fortuner Legender SUV. Check its price
27 Sept 2023
Toyota Motor has unveiled the Fortuner SUV with flex-fuel compatible engine for the first time during the Indonesia International Auto Show. (Image courtesy: Instagram/@raynaldirino)
Toyota debuts Fortuner SUV with flex-fuel engine. All you need to know
14 Aug 2023
The 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport gets a bump of 20 bhp and 50 Nm over the older model in Thailand from the same 2.8-litre diesel engine
More powerful 2023 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport launched in Thailand
12 Aug 2023
The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup
Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5
6 Jul 2023
Toyota Fortuner Videos

Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year.
Toyota Hilux pickup truck likely to launch in India next year
1 Dec 2021
Toyota Motor is all set to launch the new-look Innova with HyCross badging. Under the hood will be a strong hybrid powertrain to offer more fuel efficiency.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions
6 Dec 2022
The new Innova Hycross builds on the SUV-inspired design and gets a more butch look than before.
Toyota Innova HyCross: First Look
26 Nov 2022
The 2023 Toyota Prius has been unveiled with plug-in hybrid feature which offers 50% more electric range than before.
Toyota Prius 2023 breaks cover: First look
16 Nov 2022
Toyota Fortuner FAQs

The Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT is priced on the road at Rs 36,44,604 in Chandrapur.
The Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT will have RTO charges of Rs 4,24,490 in Chandrapur.
The insurance Charges for the Toyota Fortuner 2.7 Petrol 4x2 MT in Chandrapur is Rs 1,46,614.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Toyota Fortuner in Chandrapur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 30,73,000, RTO - Rs. 4,24,490, Insurance - Rs. 1,46,614, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Toyota Fortuner in ##cityName## as Rs. 36,44,604 .
The top model of the Toyota Fortuner is the Toyota Legender 2.8 Diesel 4x4 AT, which costs Rs. 42,73,677 on the road in Chandrapur.
The on-road price of Toyota Fortuner in Chandrapur starts at Rs. 36,44,604 and goes upto Rs. 42,73,677. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for the base variant of the Toyota Fortuner in Chandrapur will be Rs. 73,899. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

