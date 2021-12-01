Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Shirur starts from Rs. 52.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 57.09 Lakhs in Shirur. The lowest price Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Shirur starts from Rs. 52.36 Lakhs. The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 57.09 Lakhs in Shirur. The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender. Visit your nearest Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Shirur for best offers. Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Shirur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Shirur, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Shirur and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Shirur. Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 52.36 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 57.09 Lakhs