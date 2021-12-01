Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price in Ahmednagar starts from Rs. 52.36 Lakhs.
The on road price for Toyota Fortuner Legender top variant goes up to Rs. 57.09 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.
The lowest price model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender and the most priced model is Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender.
Toyota Fortuner Legender dealers and showrooms in Ahmednagar for best offers.
Toyota Fortuner Legender on road price breakup in Ahmednagar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Toyota Fortuner Legender is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Ahmednagar, Audi Q3 which starts at Rs. 44.89 Lakhs in Ahmednagar and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Ahmednagar.
Variants On-Road Price Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X2 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 52.36 Lakhs Toyota Fortuner Legender 4X4 AT 2.8 Legender ₹ 57.09 Lakhs
