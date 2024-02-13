Saved Articles

Tata Tiago On Road Price in Kharagpur

5.61 - 7.88 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Kharagpur
Tiago Price in Kharagpur

Tata Tiago on road price in Kharagpur starts from Rs. 5.61 Lakhs. The on road price for Tata Tiago top variant goes up to Rs. 6.41 Lakhs in Kharagpur. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Tata Tiago XE₹ 5.61 Lakhs
Tata Tiago XT (O)₹ 6.19 Lakhs
Tata Tiago XT₹ 6.41 Lakhs
Tata Tiago Variant Wise Price List in Kharagpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
₹5.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,99,900
RTO
28,500
Insurance
31,905
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kharagpur
5,60,805
EMI@12,054/mo
XT (O)
₹6.19 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
XT
₹6.41 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1199 cc
Petrol
Manual
Tata Tiago News

The price of the Medium Range and Long Range version of Nexon EV has dropped.
Tata Nexon EV & Tiago EV get a price cut. Check out new prices
13 Feb 2024
The Tiago and Tigor are the first cars in India to get AMT gearbox with CNG powertrain.
Want an AMT gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago & Tigor CNG AMT are finally here
8 Feb 2024
Tata Tiago iCNG AMT will come with a 1.2-litre petrol engine.
Automatic gearbox on CNG car? Tata Tiago, Tigor to become first with tech
24 Jan 2024
Tiago and Tigor are set to be India's first CNG automatic cars.
Tata Tiago and Tigor to be India's first CNG AMT cars, launch imminent
24 Jan 2024
Tata Motors is planning to upgrade the Tiago EV, Tigor EV and the Nexon EV as 'acti.ev' vehicles
Tata Tiago EV and Tigor EV to get modernised as 'acti.ev' vehicles
24 Jan 2024
Tata Tiago Videos

Citroen will launch the eC3, its first electric car in India, in February. It is based on the C3 hatchback the French carmaker had launched last year.
Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?
21 Jan 2023
Tata Motors aims to take EVs in India closer to mainstream with the Tiago EV targeting buyers who look for an affordable yet trusted brand.
Tata Tiago EV: First drive review
21 Dec 2022
With the Tiago EV, Tata Motors now has an electric car in SUV, sedan as well as hatchback body-type vehicles. The Tiago EV is expected to bolster Tata Motors' lead in the EV segment which it dominates with more than 80 per cent market share.
Tata Tiago EV: First Look
1 Oct 2022
The Tata Motors pavilion at the Auto Expo 2023 showcased from EVs to CNG vehicles as well as concept cars to give an idea of things to come from the Indian carmaker in near future.
From electric cars to CNG vehicles: Tata Motors’ strategy for India explained
17 Jan 2023
Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with two models - Nexon EV and Tigor EV. The Tiago EV, launched in September, will go on sale from next year.
Five reasons why Tata leads electric vehicle segment in India
7 Nov 2022
Tata Tiago FAQs

The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Kharagpur is Rs 5,60,805.
The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Kharagpur is Rs 28,500.
The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Kharagpur is Rs 31,905.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Kharagpur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 28,500, Insurance - Rs. 31,905, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in ##cityName## as Rs. 5,60,805 .
Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Kharagpur is Rs. 6,41,153.
The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Kharagpur starts at Rs. 5,60,805 and goes upto Rs. 6,41,153. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Tata Tiago in Kharagpur will be Rs. 11,371. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

