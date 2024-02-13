What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Bijapur? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Bijapur is Rs 6,07,941.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago in Bijapur? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bijapur is Rs 75,636.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago in Bijapur? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Bijapur is Rs 31,905.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Bijapur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Bijapur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 75,636, Insurance - Rs. 31,905, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in Bijapur as Rs. 6,07,941 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Top Model? Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Bijapur is Rs. 6,98,371.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago? The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Bijapur starts at Rs. 6,07,941 and goes upto Rs. 6,98,371. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.