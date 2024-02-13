What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Solapur? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Solapur is Rs 5,99,820.

What will be the RTO charges for Tata Tiago in Solapur? The RTO Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Solapur is Rs 58,639.

What will be the Insurance charges for Tata Tiago in Solapur? The insurance Charges for the Tata Tiago XE in Solapur is Rs 34,031.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Solapur? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Solapur is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 58,639, Insurance - Rs. 34,031, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in ##cityName## as Rs. 5,99,820 .

What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago Top Model? Top model of Tata Tiago is Tata XZA Plus Dual Tone and the on road price in Solapur is Rs. 6,72,498.

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago? The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Solapur starts at Rs. 5,99,820 and goes upto Rs. 6,72,498. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.