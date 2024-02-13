What is the on-road price of Tata Tiago in Ahmednagar? The on-road price of Tata Tiago XE in Ahmednagar is Rs 6,03,433.

What is the detailed breakup of Tata Tiago in Ahmednagar? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Tata Tiago in Ahmednagar is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 4,99,900, RTO - Rs. 58,639, Insurance - Rs. 44,294, FASTag - Rs. 600, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Tata Tiago in Ahmednagar as Rs. 6,03,433 .

What is the on road price of Tata Tiago? The on-road price of Tata Tiago in Ahmednagar starts at Rs. 6,03,433 and goes upto Rs. 6,72,498. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.