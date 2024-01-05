Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Harrier on road price in Port Blair starts from Rs. 18.50 Lakhs.
The on road price for Tata Harrier top variant goes up to Rs. 20.83 Lakhs in Port Blair.
The lowest price model is Tata Harrier Smart and the most priced model is Tata Harrier Pure (O).
Tata Harrier on road price breakup in Port Blair includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Tata Harrier is mainly compared to Mahindra XUV700 which starts at Rs. 13.99 Lakhs in Port Blair, Mahindra Scorpio-N which starts at Rs. 13.6 Lakhs in Port Blair and Mahindra Five-door Thar starting at Rs. 15 Lakhs in Port Blair.
Variants On-Road Price Tata Harrier Smart ₹ 18.50 Lakhs Tata Harrier Smart (O) ₹ 19.08 Lakhs Tata Harrier Pure ₹ 20.25 Lakhs Tata Harrier Pure (O) ₹ 20.83 Lakhs
