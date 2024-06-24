Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Nainital starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Nainital. The lowest price model is Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Nainital starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Nainital. The lowest price model is Skoda Kodiaq Style and the most priced model is Skoda Kodiaq L&K. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Nainital for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Nainital includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Nainital, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Nainital and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Nainital. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq Style ₹ 40.49 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq Sportline ₹ 41.63 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 43.33 Lakhs