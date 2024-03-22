Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Bathinda. The lowest price model is Skoda Kodiaq on road price in Bathinda starts from Rs. 40.49 Lakhs. The on road price for Skoda Kodiaq top variant goes up to Rs. 43.33 Lakhs in Bathinda. The lowest price model is Skoda Kodiaq Style and the most priced model is Skoda Kodiaq L&K. Visit your nearest Skoda Kodiaq dealers and showrooms in Bathinda for best offers. Skoda Kodiaq on road price breakup in Bathinda includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Skoda Kodiaq is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Bathinda, Hyundai Tucson which starts at Rs. 29.02 Lakhs in Bathinda and Hyundai Tucson 2024 starting at Rs. 30 Lakhs in Bathinda. Variants On-Road Price Skoda Kodiaq Style ₹ 40.49 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq Sportline ₹ 41.63 Lakhs Skoda Kodiaq L&K ₹ 43.33 Lakhs