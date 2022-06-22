Third Row AC
Vents on Side Panels, Common Fan Speed Controls
Keyless Start/ Button Start
No
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
No
Air Conditioner
Yes (Manual)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Analogue - Digital
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Engine Type
1.5L Turbocharged Intercooled
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
250 Nm @ 1600 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
141 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Engine
1451 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Suspension
Semi Independent Helical Spring Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
Macpherson Strut with Stabilizer Bar
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Steering mounted controls
No
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Passenger)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
No
Third Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
50:50 split
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)