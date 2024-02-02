What is the on-road price of MG Hector in Warangal? The on-road price of MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Warangal is Rs 18,32,485.

What will be the RTO charges for MG Hector in Warangal? The MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT will have RTO charges of Rs 2,62,966 in Warangal.

What will be the Insurance charges for MG Hector in Warangal? The insurance Charges for the MG Hector Style 1.5 Turbo MT in Warangal is Rs 69,219.

What is the detailed breakup of MG Hector in Warangal? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of MG Hector in Warangal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 14,99,800, RTO - Rs. 2,62,966, Insurance - Rs. 69,219, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of MG Hector in ##cityName## as Rs. 18,32,485 .

What is the on-road price of MG Hector Top Model? Top model of MG Hector is MG Sharp 2.0 Diesel Turbo MT Dual Tone and the on road price in Warangal is Rs. 20,89,914.

What is the on road price of MG Hector? The on-road price of MG Hector in Warangal starts at Rs. 18,32,485 and goes upto Rs. 20,89,914. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.