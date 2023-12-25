Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore.
The on road price for Mercedes-Benz S-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 2.46 Crore in Bhopal.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with a choice of engine options.
The lowest price model is Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC and the most priced model is Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC.
The Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price in Bhopal for 2925.0 cc to 2999.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 1.77 Crore - 2.46 Crore.
Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price breakup in Bhopal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is mainly compared to BMW 7 Series which starts at Rs. 1.7 Cr in Bhopal and Maserati Quattroporte starting at Rs. 1.8 Cr in Bhopal.
Variants On-Road Price Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC ₹ 1.77 Crore Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400d 4MATIC ₹ 2.45 Crore Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC ₹ 2.46 Crore
