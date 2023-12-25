Saved Articles

HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz S-Class On Road Price in Bhopal

Mercedes-Benz S-Class On Road Price in Bhopal

S-Class Price in Bhopal

Mercedes-Benz S-Class on road price in Bhopal starts from Rs. 1.77 Crore. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz S-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 2.46 Crore in Bhopal. Mercedes-Benz S-Class comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC₹ 1.77 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 400d 4MATIC₹ 2.45 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 450 4MATIC₹ 2.46 Crore
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Variant Wise Price List in Bhopal

S 350d 4MATIC
₹1.77 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,56,60,000
RTO
14,59,400
Insurance
6,18,312
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bhopal
1,77,38,212
EMI@3,81,263/mo
S 400d 4MATIC
₹2.45 Crore*On-Road Price
2925 cc
Automatic
S 450 4MATIC
₹2.46 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Automatic
Mercedes-Benz S-Class News

Nio ET9 comes powered by a 340 kW permanent magnet motor with SiC paired with a 180 kW induction motor, which altogether churns out 698 bhp peak power.
China's Nio launches flagship ET9 electric sedan to challenge Mercedes Maybach S-Class, Porsche Panamera
25 Dec 2023
File photo of Mercedes Benz S Class.
Mercedes S-Class, Porsche stand to lose most in China tariff row
26 Sept 2023
Mercedes-Maybach S-Class' price in India ranges between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.69 crores and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3.73 crores.
Kiara Advani buys a swanky Mercedes-Maybach S-Class worth 2.69 crores
31 May 2023
The Mercedes-Maybach Night Series gets visual upgrades in the form of new colour schemes for the exterior and interior
Mercedes-Benz unveils the dark Night Series for the Maybach S-Class, GLS & EQS
25 May 2023
Mercedes-Benz's E-Active Body Control system makes the S-Class bounce up and down to get unstuck from deep ruts and sand.
What makes the Mercedes-Benz S-Class dance?
13 Mar 2023
Mercedes-Benz S-Class Videos

The new Mercedes S Class boasts of class-leading features and promises luxury on four wheels. (Photo credit: Sabyasachi Dasgupta/HT Auto)
Mercedes S Class 2021: Palace on wheels seeks to royalty on roads
12 Jul 2021
2021 Mercedes Maybach S-Class will compete with Bentley and Rolls-Royce luxury sedans.
2021 Maybach S-Class: Mercedes’ answer to Bentley, Rolls-Royce
17 Jun 2021
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.17 crore.
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class, luxury on wheels, launched in India at 2.17 crore
17 Jun 2021
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class FAQs

    The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Bhopal is Rs 1,77,38,212.
    In Bhopal, the RTO charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC will be Rs 14,59,400.
    The insurance Charges for the Mercedes-Benz S-Class S 350d 4MATIC in Bhopal is Rs 6,18,312.
    Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Bhopal is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,56,60,000, RTO - Rs. 14,59,400, Insurance - Rs. 6,18,312, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Mercedes-Benz S-Class in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,77,38,212 .
    The top model of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class is the Mercedes-Benz S 450 4MATIC, with an on-road price of Rs. 2,45,54,656 in Bhopal.
    Mercedes-Benz S-Class's on-road price in Bhopal starts at Rs. 1,77,38,212 and rises to Rs. 2,45,54,656. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.
    EMI for the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz S-Class in Bhopal will be Rs. 3,59,667. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5-year loan term.

