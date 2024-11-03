What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Vijaywada is Rs 1,20,92,198.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Vijaywada is Rs 14,78,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada? The Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus's insurance charges in Vijaywada are Rs 4,13,698.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,02,00,000, RTO - Rs. 14,78,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,13,698, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Vijaywada is Rs. 1,20,92,198.

