What is the on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore? The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Coimbatore is Rs 1,21,94,198.

What will be the RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore? The RTO Charges for the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus in Coimbatore is Rs 15,80,000.

What will be the Insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore? The Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 4MATIC Plus's insurance charges in Coimbatore are Rs 4,13,698.

What is the detailed breakup of Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore? The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,02,00,000, RTO - Rs. 15,80,000, Insurance - Rs. 4,13,698, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Mercedes-Benz Amg E53 in Coimbatore is Rs. 1,21,94,198.

