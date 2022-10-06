Saved Articles
Home
New Cars
Mahindra Cars
Mahindra XUV300 Turbo Sport
On Road Price in Nawanshahr
Variant wise price
EMI
Specifications
Dealers
Mahindra
XUV300 Turbo Sport
On Road Price in Nawanshahr
Mahindra
XUV300 Turbo Sport
On Road Price in Nawanshahr
₹10.35 - 12.9 Lakhs
*Currently showing prices in Delhi as prices for Nawanshahr are not available.
Nawanshahr
Mahindra
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Variant Wise Price List
Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
W6
₹12.03 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
₹10,35,000
RTO
₹1,15,500
Insurance
₹52,114
Fast Tag Charges
₹500
On-Road Price in Nawanshahr
₹12,03,114
EMI@25,860/mo
W8
₹13.51 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8 Dual Tone
₹13.68 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
W8(O)
₹14.76 Lakhs*
On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Mahindra
XUV300 Turbo Sport
Specifications and Features
Select Variant:
W6
SPECIFICATIONS
FEATURES
Engine & Transmission
Engine
1197 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Engine Type
1.2 Turbo Petrol
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
129 bhp @ 5000 rpm
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
230 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Mileage (ARAI)
18.2 kmpl
Drivetrain
FWD
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Emission Standard
BS 6
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres
Dimensions & Weight
Capacity
Mahindra Dealers in
Delhi
View All:
Mahindra
Dealers in India
No
Mahindra
Dealers Found in Delhi
View All: Mahindra Dealers in India
