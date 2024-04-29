Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price in Varanasi starts from Rs. 8.42 Lakhs.
The on road price for Mahindra XUV 3XO top variant goes up to Rs. 11.19 Lakhs in Varanasi.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 and the most priced model is Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro AT.
Visit your nearest
Mahindra XUV 3XO dealers and showrooms in Varanasi for best offers.
Mahindra XUV 3XO on road price breakup in Varanasi includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is mainly compared to Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus which starts at Rs. 11.39 Lakhs in Varanasi, Kia Sonet which starts at Rs. 7.99 Lakhs in Varanasi and Mahindra XUV500 2024 starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Varanasi.
Variants On-Road Price Mahindra XUV 3XO MX1 ₹ 8.42 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro ₹ 10.08 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 ₹ 10.64 Lakhs Mahindra XUV 3XO MX2 Pro AT ₹ 11.19 Lakhs
