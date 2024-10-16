What is the on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO in Thane? The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Thane is Rs. 11.71 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Thane? The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Thane amount to Rs. 1.20 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Thane? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Thane is Rs. 17,848.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Thane? The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Thane are Rs. 50,789, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.