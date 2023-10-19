What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet in Thane? The Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 is priced on the road at Rs 9,24,350 in Thane.

What will be the RTO charges for Kia Sonet in Thane? In Thane, the RTO charges for the Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 will be Rs 91,790.

What will be the Insurance charges for Kia Sonet in Thane? In Thane, the insurance charges for the Kia Sonet HTK 1.2 will be Rs 43,060.

What is the detailed breakup of Kia Sonet in Thane? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Kia Sonet in Thane is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 7,89,000, RTO - Rs. 91,790, Insurance - Rs. 43,060, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Kia Sonet in ##cityName## as Rs. 9,24,350 .

What is the on-road price of Kia Sonet Top Model? The top model of the Kia Sonet is the Kia GTX Plus 1.5 AT Dual Tone, with an on-road price of Rs. 10,25,975 in Thane.

What is the on road price of Kia Sonet? The on-road price of Kia Sonet in Thane starts at Rs. 9,24,350 and goes upto Rs. 10,25,975. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.