What is the on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO in Bathinda? The on-road price of Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Bathinda is Rs. 11.32 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Bathinda? The RTO charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Bathinda amount to Rs. 81,930, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Bathinda? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Bathinda is Rs. 17,286.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO in Bathinda? The insurance charges for Mahindra XUV 3XO MX3 Pro in Bathinda are Rs. 50,789, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.