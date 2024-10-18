What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Solapur? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Solapur is Rs. 15.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Solapur? The RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Solapur amount to Rs. 1.87 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Solapur? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Solapur is Rs. 28,097.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Solapur? The insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Solapur are Rs. 79,617, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.