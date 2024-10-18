What is the on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Rajsamand? The on-road price of Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Rajsamand is Rs. 14.86 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Rajsamand? The RTO charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Rajsamand amount to Rs. 1.58 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Rajsamand? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Rajsamand is Rs. 27,542.

What are the insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus in Rajsamand? The insurance charges for Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus P10 in Rajsamand are Rs. 78,259, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.