Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeNew CarsJeepMeridianOn Road Price in Mohali

Jeep Meridian On Road Price in Mohali

1/31
2/31
3/31
4/31
5/31
View all Images
6/31
35.27 - 43.6 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mohali
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Meridian Price in Mohali

Jeep Meridian on road price in Mohali starts from Rs. 35.27 Lakhs. The on road price for Jeep Meridian top variant goes up to Rs. 40.52 Lakhs in Mohali. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Jeep Meridian Limited 4X2 MT₹ 35.27 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian Limited 4X2 AT₹ 37.61 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 MT₹ 38.31 Lakhs
Jeep Meridian Limited (O) 4X2 AT₹ 40.52 Lakhs
...Read More

Jeep Meridian Variant Wise Price List in Mohali

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
Limited 4X2 MT
₹35.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
29,90,000
RTO
3,89,750
Insurance
1,46,754
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mohali)
35,27,004
EMI@75,809/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
83 offers Available
Check Latest Offers
Close
Limited 4X2 AT
₹37.61 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup
Limited (O) 4X2 MT
₹38.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Manual
View breakup
Limited (O) 4X2 AT
₹40.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1956 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup
View more Variants

Jeep Meridian Alternatives

Toyota Fortuner

Toyota Fortuner

33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Fortuner Price in Mohali
Hyundai Tucson

Hyundai Tucson

27.7 - 34.54 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tucson Price in Mohali
UPCOMING
MG Marvel X

MG Marvel X

30 Lakhs Onwards
Check Marvel X details
View similar Cars
MG Gloster

MG Gloster

29.98 - 37.28 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Gloster Price in Mohali
Volkswagen Tiguan

Volkswagen Tiguan

32.79 Lakhs Onwards
Check Latest Offers
Tiguan Price in Mohali
Skoda Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq

34.99 - 37.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kodiaq Price in Mohali

Popular Jeep Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Jeep Cars

Jeep Meridian News

The Meridian in the spy shot is equipped with an ADAS sensor in the lower grille. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/Deepak Rasquinha)
2024 Jeep Meridian spotted with ADAS tech. Check details
4 Jan 2024
File photo of Jeep Compass SUV.
Jeep Compass, Meridian to become costlier from new year 2024
13 Dec 2023
Currently, Jeep gets an automatic transmission only with the 4x4 powertrain.
Updated Jeep Compass and Meridian SUVs teased. Check out the launch date
12 Sept 2023
The Jeep Compass is now priced between <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>21.73 lakh and <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>31.64 lakh (ex-showroom)
Jeep Compass & Meridian prices hiked again. Here’s how much you have to pay more
5 Aug 2023
Jeep Meridian is a large SUV with off-road credentials in a segment that is dominated by the likes of Toyota Fortuner.
Jeep Meridian SUV's entry-level variant pulled out. Check new price and variant list
19 Jul 2023
View all
 Jeep Meridian News

Jeep Meridian Videos

Jeep Meridian aims to challenge Toyota Fortuner's cult appeal in the D segment of SUVs.
Jeep Meridian vs Toyota Fortuner: Features, specs, price comparison
25 May 2022
Jeep Meridian has a solid road presence without ever trying hard to look large.
Jeep bets on Meridian to answer India's demand for larger SUVs: Nipun Mahajan
3 May 2022
Jeep India hopes Meridian SUV will fill the void left by Ford Endeavour in the D segment category.
Jeep Meridian: First Drive Review
1 May 2022
Jeep Commander is offered with a 1.3-liter turbo Firefly petrol engine, generating 185 hp and 270 Nm of torque. There is also a 2.0 Multijet Turbo diesel engine, capable of 170 hp and 380 Nm of peak torque. Engines are mated to either 6-speed or 9-speed automatic gearboxes.
2022 Jeep Commander SUV: First Look
27 Aug 2021
Jeep has launched the 2022 Gran Cherokee SUV in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>77.50 lakh (ex-showroom).
Can Jeep Grand Cherokee challenge dominance of Germans in luxury SUV space?
21 Nov 2022
View all
 

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLA

Mercedes-Benz GLA

50.5 - 56.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE Coupe

1.85 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Rolls-Royce Spectre

Rolls-Royce Spectre

7.5 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch EV

Tata Punch EV

10.99 - 15.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

11 - 20.15 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar

Mahindra Thar

11.25 - 17.2 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

6 - 10.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8.1 - 15.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Volvo EX90

Volvo EX90

1.5 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details