Jaguar XE comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XE measures 4,691 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,835 mm. The ground clearance of XE is 125. A five-seat model, Jaguar XE sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Jaguar XE price starts at ₹ 46.64 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 48.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jaguar XE comes in 2 variants. Jaguar XE top variant price is ₹ 48.5 Lakhs.
S
₹46.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SE
₹48.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
