6/18

Jaguar XE

46.64 - 48.5 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Delhi
Jaguar XE is Discontinued and no longer Produced.

Jaguar XE Specs

Jaguar XE comes in two petrol variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The XE measures 4,691 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,835 mm. The ground clearance of XE ...Read More

Jaguar XE Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
SE
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
365 Nm @ 1500 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (Torque Converter) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Mileage (ARAI)
12.66
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
247 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine Type
Ingenium
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Driving Range
785
Drivetrain
RWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
Turbocharged
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine
1997 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Minimum Turning Radius
5.61
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Four Wheel Steering
No
Spare Wheel
Alloy
Front Tyres
225 / 45 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson Struts
Front Suspension
Independent suspension with McPherson Struts
Rear Tyres
225 / 45 R17
Ground Clearance
125
Length
4691
Wheelbase
2835
Kerb Weight
1655
Height
1416
Width
1850
Bootspace
455
No of Seating Rows
2
Fuel Tank Capacity
61.7
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cabin-Boot Access
No
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
360 Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Dual Zone)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
Dynamic
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
2 Way
Seat Base Sliding
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
All
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Body Coloured
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
Boot-lid Opener
Internal
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
All
Side Window Blinds
No
Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
No
Warranty (Kilometres)
Unlimited
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
No
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
CD Player
No
Gesture Control
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
1 Din
DVD Playback
No
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
No
Remote AC On/Off Via app
No
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
No
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
No
Geo-Fence
No
Find My Car
No
Alexa Compatibility
No
Emergency Call
No
Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Ride Height Adjustment
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Middle Rear Head Rest
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, 2 Curtain, Passenger Knee, Driver Side)
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Euro NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Yes
3rd Row Seats Type
No
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
Ventilated Seats
No
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
12 way electrically adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, lumbar up / down, lumbar forward / back, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)

Jaguar XE News

Jaguar XE is one of the bestselling products from the brand.
Jaguar snubs XE, XF production end rumour despite sluggish sales: Report
14 Jun 2022
Jaguar has positioned the petrol variants of the XE as the sporty choice among luxury sedans.
Jaguar XE diesel review: Does an oil-burner go well with it’s sporty character?
2 Sept 2017
Jaguar aims to tap the super-rich buyers in order to portray itself elusively luxury brand.
Tata's Jaguar aims to bounce back from mediocrity with a shocking design. Know more
26 Jul 2023
Range Rover, Range Rover Sport and Defender have helped the British luxury car marquee to post impressive sales growth in Q1 of FY24.
Jaguar Land Rover India clocks highest ever Q1 sales in FY24, registers 102% growth
24 Jul 2023
A Range Rover Sport is seen on the production line at Jaguar Land Rover’s factory in Solihull, Britain. (File Photo)
Tata Motors to pick UK for new electric Jaguar Land Rover battery plant: Report
19 Jul 2023
View all
 

Jaguar XE Variants & Price List

Jaguar XE price starts at ₹ 46.64 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 48.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Jaguar XE comes in 2 variants. Jaguar XE top variant price is ₹ 48.5 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
S
46.64 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
SE
48.5 Lakhs* *Last Recorded Price
1997 cc
Petrol
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are last recorded prices for the respective model in the selected city.

