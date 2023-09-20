Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Jaguar I-Pace on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.19 Crore.
The on road price for Jaguar I-Pace top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Crore in Ludhiana.
The lowest price model is
Jaguar I-Pace on road price in Ludhiana starts from Rs. 1.19 Crore.
The on road price for Jaguar I-Pace top variant goes up to Rs. 1.26 Crore in Ludhiana.
The lowest price model is Jaguar I-Pace S and the most priced model is Jaguar I-Pace HSE.
Visit your nearest
Jaguar I-Pace dealers and showrooms in Ludhiana for best offers.
Jaguar I-Pace on road price breakup in Ludhiana includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Jaguar I-Pace is mainly compared to BMW X7 which starts at Rs. 1.22 Cr in Ludhiana, Volvo XC90 which starts at Rs. 88.9 Lakhs in Ludhiana and Kia EV9 starting at Rs. 90 Lakhs in Ludhiana.
Variants On-Road Price Jaguar I-Pace S ₹ 1.19 Crore Jaguar I-Pace SE ₹ 1.22 Crore Jaguar I-Pace HSE ₹ 1.26 Crore
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price