What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace in Ludhiana? In Ludhiana, the on-road price of the Jaguar I-Pace S is Rs 1,19,12,829.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Ludhiana? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Ludhiana is Rs 8,97,280.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Ludhiana? The insurance Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Ludhiana is Rs 4,24,049.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar I-Pace in Ludhiana? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jaguar I-Pace in Ludhiana is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,05,91,000, RTO - Rs. 8,97,280, Insurance - Rs. 4,24,049, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,19,12,829 .

What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace Top Model? The top model of the Jaguar I-Pace is the Jaguar HSE, which costs Rs. 1,26,25,778 on the road in Ludhiana.

What is the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace? Jaguar I-Pace's on-road price in Ludhiana starts at Rs. 1,19,12,829 and rises to Rs. 1,26,25,778. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.