What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace in Coimbatore? In Coimbatore, the on-road price of the Jaguar I-Pace S is Rs 1,17,69,206.

What will be the RTO charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Coimbatore? The RTO Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Coimbatore is Rs 5,16,005.

What will be the Insurance charges for Jaguar I-Pace in Coimbatore? The insurance Charges for the Jaguar I-Pace S in Coimbatore is Rs 5,64,339.

What is the detailed breakup of Jaguar I-Pace in Coimbatore? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Jaguar I-Pace in Coimbatore is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,05,91,013, RTO - Rs. 5,16,005, Insurance - Rs. 5,64,339, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace in ##cityName## as Rs. 1,17,69,206 .

What is the on-road price of Jaguar I-Pace Top Model? The top model of the Jaguar I-Pace is the Jaguar HSE, which costs Rs. 1,24,68,517 on the road in Coimbatore.

What is the on road price of Jaguar I-Pace? Jaguar I-Pace's on-road price in Coimbatore starts at Rs. 1,17,69,206 and rises to Rs. 1,24,68,517. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.