Hyundai i20 Front Left Side
HYUNDAI i20

₹7.04 - 11.25 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
3Expert Score
4.3
5
Introduction

The Hyundai i20 has carved out a prominent place in the competitive landscape of the Indian hatchback market. Launched first in 2008, the latest iteration showcases the South Korean automaker's commitment to innovation and quality in the automotive segment. With stylish aesthetics, advanced technology, and a spectrum of features, the i20 is a compelling option for urban buyers.

Hyundai i20 Price:

The Hyundai i20 is available in a price range of 7.50 lakh to 11.25 lakh, making it an attractive choice for those seeking value without compromising on quality. The various variants cater to a range of budgets and preferences, from the Magna Exe 1.2 MT starting at 7.78 lakh to the top-tier Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone, priced at 11.24 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom.

When was the Hyundai i20 launched?

The most recent model of the Hyundai i20 was launched in 2023. This update introduced a host of enhancements over its predecessor, which include cosmetic upgrades, feature additions, and the removal of the turbo-petrol engine option.

How many variants and colour options of the Hyundai i20 are available?

The i20 is offered in multiple variants, providing customers with a selection that caters to diverse preferences and budgets. Additionally, the vehicle is available in an array of colour options, offering aesthetics that appeal widely to consumers. The exterior colour palette includes options such as Abyss Black, Aqua Teal, Atlas White, Thunder Blue, and various dual-tone combinations.

What features are available in the Hyundai i20?

The Hyundai i20 impresses with a range of features designed for comfort, convenience, and connectivity. Key highlights include:

  • An eight-inch HD touchscreen that supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
  • A premium Bose Sound System audio system with four speakers, two tweeters, a subwoofer, and an amplifier.
  • An electric sunroof
  • A digital display cluster
  • Cabin air purifier

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Hyundai i20?

The i20 is available with one engine option that can be mated to a five-speed manual or an iVT. This is the 1.2-litre Kappa petrol engine that makes 88 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. Previously, the i20 was sold with a turbo-petrol unit and a diesel mill, both of which have now been discontinued.

What is the Hyundai i20's mileage?

ARAI-claimed mileage is 16 kmpl with the manual and 20 kmpl with the iVT option. Real-world fuel economy figures may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Hyundai i20?

The i20 boasts a ground clearance of 170 mm, ensuring it can navigate urban terrains and rough roads without hassle. Coupled with a generous boot space of 311 litres, the i20 provides ample storage for luggage and daily essentials, making it practical for both city and weekend trips.

What is the seating capacity of the Hyundai i20?

Designed for urban families and young professionals alike, the hatchback comfortably seats five occupants. The spacious cabin encourages an enjoyable riding experience, supported by well-cushioned seats and thoughtful interior design aimed at enhancing comfort during long journeys.

What are the safety features of the Hyundai i20?

Safety is a priority in the i20, equipped with a comprehensive suite of features designed to protect occupants. Standard safety features include:

  • Six airbags for front and side protection.
  • Electronic stability control for improved handling.
  • Rear parking sensors and camera to assist with parking.
  • Hill assist control for safer hill starts.
  • Advanced driver assistance technologies for added security on the road.

What cars does the Hyundai i20 rival in its segment?

The Hyundai i20 competes in a robust segment against other premium hatchbacks, including the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Tata Altroz.

i20 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1197.0 cc

i20: 1197.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.94 kmpl

i20: 16-17.75 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 81.44 bhp

i20: 82.0 - 87.0 bhp

Hyundai i20 Latest News

27 May 2025

HT Auto highlights recent automotive news, including new Hyundai i20 variants, Matter's lifetime battery warranty, and Toyota Fortuner's sales milestone.Read Full Story

Hyundai i20 Variants

Hyundai i20 price starts at ₹ 7.04 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 11.25 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
Filter variants by:
All
Petrol
Manual
Automatic
15 Variants Available
i20 Era 1.2 MT₹7.04 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Magna 1.2 Executive MT₹7.51 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Magna 1.2 MT₹7.79 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT₹8.42 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹8.57 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT₹8.77 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Hill Hold Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Magna 1.2 IVT₹8.89 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹8.92 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
i20 Asta 1.2 MT₹9.38 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Keyless Start/ Button Start
GPS Navigation System
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz 1.2 IVT₹9.47 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Sportz (O) 1.2 IVT₹9.82 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Cruise Control
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Hill Hold Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT₹10 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
GPS Navigation System
Cruise Control
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone₹10.18 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
View More
Check Offers
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT₹11.1 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Wireless Charger
GPS Navigation System
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
Check Offers
i20 Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone₹11.25 Lakhs*
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Seat Upholstery: Fabric
Cruise Control
Parking Sensors: Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Parking Assist: Reverse Camera with Guidance
Low Fuel Level Warning
Instrument Cluster: Digital
Child Safety Lock
Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Hill Hold Control
View More
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Hyundai i20 Expert Review

3 out of 5

Pros

Stylish exterior designTypically loaded with featuresMultiple engine options

Cons

Expensive towards the top end variantsContinues to have low ground clearenceCould have had a larger boot spaceNo diesel automatic pairing

Hyundai i20 2020 was the final launch of the calendar year from the Korean car maker and there is perhaps no better way to bid farewell to a challenging year than to drive in a car that's been a common sight on Indian roads and still manages to now doggedly grab the spotlight and put it all on itself.

I say 'doggedly' because to grab the spotlight on itself in a market full of sub-compact and compact SUVs is hardly easy for any premium hatchback to do. Especially not for one which has been here for around 12 years. And while the i20 was hardly ever reduced to its ashes - far from it actually, it now rises much like a phoenix - new wings, new heart, new dreams and new ambitions. It is back and it is back with quite a bang.

READ MORE

Hyundai i20 Images

22 images
Hyundai i20 Colours

Hyundai i20 is available in the 8 Colours in India.

Fiery red
Typhoon silver
Fiery red with abyss black
Starry night
Atlas white
Titan grey
Atlas white with abyss black
Amazon grey

Hyundai i20 Safety Ratings

The Hyundai i20 has been awarded 3 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 3 stars in child occupancy.

Adult
Child

Hyundai i20 Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeHatchback
Max Torque114.7 Nm
Mileage16-17.75 kmpl
TransmissionManual,automatic
Engine1197 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
Hyundai i20 comparison with similar cars

Hyundai i20
Nissan Magnite
Toyota Glanza
Renault Triber
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Swift
Tata Altroz
Citroen C3
Tata Tiago NRG
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹7.04 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.14 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.9 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.3 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.7 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.49 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.89 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹6.23 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹7.2 Lakhs*
Check Offers
₹5.98 Lakhs*
Check Offers
User Rating
4.7
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
36 Reviews
User Rating
4.8
8 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
4 Reviews
User Rating
4.5
20 Reviews
User Rating
4.4
123 Reviews
User Rating
4.7
3 Reviews
User Rating
-
User Rating
-
User Rating
4.4
10 Reviews
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Airbags
6
Airbags
2
Airbags
6
Safety Rating*
3/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
1/5
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
-
Safety Rating*
2/5
Power
87 bhp
Power
99 bhp
Power
89 bhp
Power
71 bhp
Power
88 bhp
Power
80 bhp
Power
87 bhp
Power
109 bhp
Power
84 bhp
Power
82 bhp
Torque
114.7 Nm
Torque
152 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
96 Nm
Torque
113 Nm
Torque
111.7 Nm
Torque
115 Nm
Torque
205 Nm
Torque
95 Nm
Torque
114 Nm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
205 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
182 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Ground Clearance
163 mm
Ground Clearance
165 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Ground Clearance
177 mm
Ground Clearance
-
Length
3995 mm
Length
3994 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3985 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3860 mm
Length
3990 mm
Length
3981 mm
Length
3802 mm
Length
3815 mm
Height
1505 mm
Height
1572 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1643 mm
Height
1500 mm
Height
1520 mm
Height
1523 mm
Height
1586 mm
Height
1537 mm
Height
1520 mm
Width
1775 mm
Width
1758 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1734 mm
Width
1745 mm
Width
1735 mm
Width
1755 mm
Width
1733 mm
Width
1677 mm
Width
1680 mm
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
4.9 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
4.85 metres
Turning Radius
4.8 metres
Turning Radius
5 metres
Turning Radius
4.98 metres
Turning Radius
-
Turning Radius
-
Boot Space
311 litres
Boot Space
336 litres
Boot Space
318 litres
Boot Space
84 litres
Boot Space
318 litres
Boot Space
265 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
315 litres
Boot Space
-
Boot Space
260 litres
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Transmission
Manual, Automatic
Currently viewingi20 vs Magnitei20 vs Glanzai20 vs Triberi20 vs Balenoi20 vs Swifti20 vs Altrozi20 vs C3i20 vs Tiago NRGi20 vs Grand i10 Nios
*Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

Hyundai i20 Mileage

Hyundai i20 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Hyundai i20's petrol variant is 20.35 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Hyundai i20 Sportz 1.2 MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
Select Variant:
All
Select Variant
Sportz 1.2 MT
Sportz 1.2 MT Dual Tone
Asta 1.2 MT
Sportz 1.2 IVT
Asta (O) 1.2 MT
Asta (O) 1.2 MT Dual Tone
Fuel Type
Transmission
Mileage
Petrol
Manual
20.35
Hyundai i20 Offers
Delhi
On Hyundai i20 :-Benefits Upto ₹ 55,000 + Offer Av...
Applicable on i20era-12-mt & 12 more variants
Expired
View Offer
Hyundai i20 User Reviews & Ratings

4.25
4 Ratings & Reviews
1 & above
0
2 & above
0
3 & above
0
4 & above
3
5 rating
1
Write a Review
Economical Vehicle
Looks are good, comfort is nice, mileage is average, pickup is decent — overall, everything else is quite good.By: Gulshan (Jul 30, 2025)
Read Full Review
eating Comfort
Ergonomically designed seats with good cushioning and support reduce fatigue and discomfort, especially on long drives.By: Dharminder Singh (Jul 8, 2024)
Read Full Review
Perfect Car for City Rides
Engine performance and handling of the car is too good. Mileage is around 15-16 on highways and 12-13 in city and 10-12 in bump to bump city traffic. Interior is good.By: Aman Singh (May 21, 2024)
Read Full Review
My perfect first car
My Personal Experience with the Hyundai Family Car Choosing our first family car was not an easy task. I spent a whole year researching and evaluating different models to find one that not only fit our budget but also met our family's needs. After extensive research, I finally settled an a particular model that seemed to tick most of our boxes. Safety First One of my primary concerns as a parent was ensuring the safety of my two kids, both under the age of 13. that's why one of my non-negotiable requirements was a car equipped with at least six airbags. safety was my top priority, and I was relieved to find a car that met this requirement without stretching our budget. Comfort and Features While the car I chose had many positive attributes, I must admit that comfort and features were not its strongest points. However, the basics were there, and the car provided a decent driving experience overall. First Family Trip Our first family tip with our new car was to my hometown, a quaint village named Bangoli in Uttar Pradesh. The drive was incredidly comfortable throughout the journey, which made the drive even more enjoyable for my kids. Impressive Safety Features Dual airbags came as standard in this model, and the top ent variant boasts an impressive six airbags, which was a major selling point for me. Additionally, the car is equipped with ISOFIX child seat restraints and ABS, Further enhancing its safety features. I've always known Hyundai cars to offer a comprehensive list of features, and this model was no exception. User-Friendly Infotainment System On the inside, the car comes with a new 7 inch touchscreen infotainment system that responds much better to touch inputs compared to the privious. Smartphone intergration is also available through mirror Link Apple carPlay, and Android Auto, which is a great feature to have for modern families like mine. Furthermore, the upholstery has been subtly tweaked, and a drop-down armrest has been added at the rear adding a touch of luxury to the interior. Conclusion Overall, I am quite satisfied with my choice of Hyundai Family car. It may not be the most luxurious or features packed car in its segment, but it offers good value for money, prioritises safety, and provides a comfortable driving experience. My family and I are looking forward to many more memorable trips in our new car. Written by Kuldeep Kumar HT Video Team ( D111705 ) Email- kuldeep.kumar@htdigital.in By: Kuldeep Kumar (Mar 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
A affordable car for every middle class family.
This model of hyundai gives the best seating comfort with good mileage. The seating arrangement is extremely cosy.By: Soumi Pyne (Mar 29, 2024)
Read Full Review
Explore Other Options

Hatchback Cars
Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
Petrol Cars
Upcoming Hatchback Cars
Best Mileage Cars

Hyundai i20 FAQs

What is the mileage of Hyundai i20?

The Hyundai i20 offers a competitive mileage, varying between 16-17.75 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Hyundai i20?

The top variant of Hyundai i20 is the Asta (O) 1.2 IVT Dual Tone providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Hatchback experience.

What is the seating capacity of Hyundai i20?

Hyundai i20 is a 5 Seater Hatchback.

What are the fuel options available for Hyundai i20?

The Hyundai i20 comes in petrol variant offering a mileage of 16-17.75 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Hyundai i20?

The Hyundai i20 comes with 1197 engine. It comes with both manual and automatic transmission options. With 15 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

