Citroen C3 on road price in Gurgaon starts from Rs. 6.35 Lakhs.
The on road price for Citroen C3 top variant goes up to Rs. 7.71 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
The lowest price model is Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol and the most priced model is Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone.
Citroen C3 on road price breakup in Gurgaon includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Citroen C3 is mainly compared to Tata Altroz which starts at Rs. 5.44 Lakhs in Gurgaon, Maruti Suzuki Ignis which starts at Rs. 4.89 Lakhs in Gurgaon and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Gurgaon.
Variants On-Road Price Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol ₹ 6.35 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol ₹ 7.54 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack ₹ 7.71 Lakhs Citroen C3 Feel 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone ₹ 7.71 Lakhs
