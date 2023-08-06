C3PriceSpecs & FeaturesImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Citroen C3 Front Left Side
View all Images

CITROEN C3

Launched in Jul 2022

4.0
Review & Win ₹2000
₹6.16 - 10.27 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

C3 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1199.0 cc

C3: 1198.0 - 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 22.41 kmpl

C3: 19.3 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 81.53 bhp

C3: 59.0 - 109.0 bhp

View all C3 Specs and Features

About Citroen C3

Latest Update

  • Citroen Basalt, C3, Aircross and eC3 gets benefits of up to ₹1.75 lakh
  • Citroen C3 Aircross SUV, made in Brazil, gets zero safety rating at this global crash test

    • Citroen C3 Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with C3.
    VS
    Citroen C3
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Taillight
    Dashboard
    Headlight
    Left Side View
    Grille
    Front Fog Lamp
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Citroen C3 Variants
    Citroen C3 price starts at ₹ 6.16 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.27 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Citroen C3 Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    12 Variants Available
    Live 1.2 Petrol₹6.16 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Feel 1.2 Petrol₹7.47 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Petrol₹8.1 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack₹8.22 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone₹8.25 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone₹8.37 Lakhs*
    1198 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone₹9.3 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone₹9.42 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol₹10 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack₹10.12 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone₹10.15 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Hill Hold Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Vibe Pack Dual Tone₹10.27 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Citroen C3 Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Youthful looksSpacious cabinAggressive turbo engineSuspension set-up

    Cons

    Cabin finish imperfectNo automatic gearboxKey features missing or part of optional extra

    For a brand that has been repeatedly harping on its 100-year legacy and rich heritage, Citroen remains a rather obscure entity in the Indian car market. Playing the rather complex landscape here with just one model, which also happens to be rather obnoxiously priced, the French manufacturer has been very cautious and calculating in its India approach which has thus far raised more questions than invited admiration. But while the C5 Aircross flagship launched early 2021 may have been a statement of intent at best, it is now the Citroen C3 SUV - the company calls it a hatchback for some reason - that is promising to hurl the brand into top flight. The C3 has been a while coming but the fourth-generation is being manufactured locally and sits in a segment that has enormous potential even if it already has a plethora of very well-established and well-entrenched rivals.

    The Citroen C3 has been available in global markets since the early years of 2000s with all three generations of the model thus far receiving a largely positive response. But it is the latest C3 that is carrying the monumental weight of mammoth expectations for Citroen here in our country. Such is the promise that the company is manufacturing the fourth-generation in the country - and launching it here - before anywhere else in the world. But with sky-high promises come astronomical risks as well. Poor sales of the C5 Aircross could be excused with the reasoning that it was a show of strength and wasn't ever meant to bring in hoards of buyers. The fate of the C3, however, could propel the brand to giddy highs or plummet it to desperate depths ahead of the confirmed launch of an electric vehicle (EV) in India next year.

    READ MORE

    Citroen C3 Images

    18 images
    View All C3 Images

    Citroen C3 Colours

    Citroen C3 is available in the 11 Colours in India.

    Platinum grey
    Steel grey with cosmo blue
    Steel gray with platinum grey
    Platinum grey with polar white
    Polar white with platinum grey
    Polar white with cosmo blue
    Polar white
    Steel grey
    Steel grey with polar white
    Cosmo blue with polar white
    Cosmo blue

    Citroen C3 Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeHatchback
    Mileage19.3 kmpl
    Engine1198-1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    View all C3 specs and features

    Citroen C3 comparison with similar cars

    Citroen C3
    Maruti Suzuki Swift
    Maruti Suzuki Baleno
    Tata Tiago NRG
    Toyota Glanza
    Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
    Maruti Suzuki Ignis
    Hyundai i20
    Tata Altroz
    Tata Tiago
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.49 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.66 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.2 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.86 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹5.98 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹5.84 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹7.04 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹6.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.3
    105 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.7
    7 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    8 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    2/5
    Safety Rating*
    1/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    109 bhp
    Power
    80 bhp
    Power
    88 bhp
    Power
    84 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    89 bhp
    Power
    74 bhp
    Torque
    205 Nm
    Torque
    111.7 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    95 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114 Nm
    Torque
    113 Nm
    Torque
    114.7 Nm
    Torque
    200 Nm
    Torque
    96.5 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    163 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    177 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    180 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    168 mm
    Length
    3981 mm
    Length
    3860 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3802 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3700 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Length
    3765 mm
    Height
    1586 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1537 mm
    Height
    1500 mm
    Height
    1520 mm
    Height
    1595 mm
    Height
    1505 mm
    Height
    1523 mm
    Height
    1535 mm
    Width
    1733 mm
    Width
    1735 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Width
    1745 mm
    Width
    1680 mm
    Width
    1690 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1755 mm
    Width
    1677 mm
    Turning Radius
    4.98 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.8 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.85 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    4.7
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5 metres
    Turning Radius
    4.9 metres
    Boot Space
    315 litres
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    318 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    260 litres
    Boot Space
    311 litres
    Boot Space
    345 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingC3 vs SwiftC3 vs BalenoC3 vs Tiago NRGC3 vs GlanzaC3 vs Grand i10 NiosC3 vs IgnisC3 vs i20C3 vs AltrozC3 vs Tiago
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Citroen C3 Mileage

    Citroen C3 in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Citroen C3's petrol variant is 19.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Citroen C3 Live 1.2 Petrol comes with a 30 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Live 1.2 Petrol
    Feel 1.2 Petrol
    Shine 1.2 Petrol
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    19.8 kmpl
    Citroen C3 Offers
    Delhi
    On Citroen C3 :-Discount Upto ₹ 1,00,000 + EMI Sta...
    Applicable on c3live-12-petrol & 11 more variants
    Expired
    View Offer
    View All Offers

    Citroen Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    La Maison Citroën Delhi
    C-160, Industrial Area Phase1, Naraina Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110028
    +91 - 9876313131
    La Maison Citroen South Delhi
    Safdarjung Enclave, A 2/4, Africa Ave, Opposite Bhikaji Cama Place, Block A 2, P, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 9999614797
    See All Citroen Dealers in Delhi

    Citroen C3 Videos

    Citroen C3 Aircross SUV: First drive review
    6 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3 Aircross to offer value for money: Saurabh Vatsa, Brand Head at Citroen India
    2 Aug 2023
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3: First Drive Review
    15 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 will launch in India on July 20: Key features revealed
    8 Jun 2022
    Citroen C3 SUV: First Look
    16 Sept 2021
    View All C3 Videos

    Popular Citroen Cars

    View all Citroen Cars
    View all Upcoming Citroen Cars

    Citroen C3 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Live 1.2 Petrol
    579 Km
    ₹ 6.16 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Live 1.2 Petrol
    579 Km
    ₹6.16 Lakhs*
    Feel 1.2 Petrol
    579 Km
    ₹7.47 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Petrol
    579 Km
    ₹8.1 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack
    579 Km
    ₹8.22 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Dual Tone
    579 Km
    ₹8.25 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Petrol Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    579 Km
    ₹8.37 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Dual Tone
    579 Km
    ₹9.3 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    579 Km
    ₹9.42 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Petrol
    549 km
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo Petrol AT Vibe Pack
    549 km
    ₹10.12 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Dual Tone
    549 km
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*
    Shine 1.2 Turbo AT Vibe Pack Dual Tone
    549 km
    ₹10.27 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹11077.08/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Explore Other Options

    Hatchback Cars
    Hatchback Cars Under 10 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Upcoming Hatchback Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsCitroen CarsCitroen C3