BMW i4 on road price in Ambattur starts from Rs. 76.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW i4 on road price in Ambattur starts from Rs. 76.21 Lakhs. Visit your nearest BMW i4 dealers and showrooms in Ambattur for best offers. BMW i4 on road price breakup in Ambattur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the BMW i4 is mainly compared to Lexus ES which starts at Rs. 56.55 Lakhs in Ambattur and Tesla Model S starting at Rs. 70 Lakhs in Ambattur. Variants On-Road Price BMW i4 eDrive40 ₹ 76.21 Lakhs