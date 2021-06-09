Home > Auto > Videos > 2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look

2022 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe: First look

Updated: 09 Jun 2021, 04:41 PM IST HT Auto Desk
  • BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the four-door version of the 2-door 4 Series launched earlier. It has grown bigger in size than its predecessor, yet costs less than its 2-door version launched earlier. Here is the first look video.
 

TRENDING NEWS

See All
Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue