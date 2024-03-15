Saved Articles

BMW i4 eDrive40

73.20 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
BMW i4 Key Specs
Battery Capacity83.9 Kwh
Max Speed250 Kmph
Range493 Km
i4 eDrive40 Latest Updates

i4 is a 5 seater Sedan which has 1 variant. The price of i4 eDrive40 (base model) in Delhi is Rs. 73.20 Lakhs. It offers many features like Heater, Average

  • Transmission: Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
  • BootSpace: 470 litres
    BMW i4 eDrive40 Price

    eDrive40
    ₹73.20 Lakhs*On-Road Price
    83.9 Kwh
    250 Kmph
    493 Km
    Ex-Showroom-Price
    69,90,000
    RTO
    33,000
    Insurance
    2,96,702
    FasTag Charges
    500
    On-Road Price in Delhi
    73,20,202
    EMI@1,57,340/mo
    BMW i4 eDrive40 Specifications and Features

    SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
    Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
    5.7 seconds
    Engine
    Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
    Fuel Type
    Electric
    Max Motor Performance
    335 bhp 430 Nm
    Driving Range
    590 Km
    Drivetrain
    RWD
    Transmission
    Automatic - Not Applicable Gears, Sport Mode
    Emission Standard
    BS 6
    Turbocharger/Supercharger
    Not Applicable
    Battery
    83.9 kWh,Battery Placed Under Floor Pan
    Electric Motor
    Permanent magnet synchronous
    Others
    Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop, Pure Electric Driving Mode
    Range
    493 km
    Max Speed
    250 kmph
    Front Brake Type
    Disc
    Rear Brake Type
    Disc
    Steering Type
    Power assisted (Electric)
    Wheels
    Alloy Wheels
    Front Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Rear Tyres
    225 / 55 R17
    Length
    4783 mm
    Width
    1852 mm
    Height
    1448 mm
    Wheelbase
    2856 mm
    Kerb Weight
    4665 kg
    Doors
    5 Doors
    Seating Capacity
    5 Person
    No of Seating Rows
    2 Rows
    Bootspace
    470 litres
    Air Conditioner
    Yes (Automatic Three Zone)
    Front AC
    Two Zones, Individual Fan Speed Controls
    Rear AC
    Separate Zone, Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control
    Heater
    Yes
    Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
    -
    Cabin-Boot Access
    No
    Anti-glare Mirrors
    Electronic - All
    Parking Assist
    Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors
    Rear
    Cruise Control
    Yes
    Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
    Yes
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Yes
    Steering Adjustment
    Electric Tilt & Telescopic
    12V Power Outlets
    Yes
    Instantaneous Consumption
    -
    Instrument Cluster
    Digital
    Trip Meter
    -
    Average Fuel Consumption
    Yes
    Average Speed
    Yes
    Distance to Empty
    Yes
    Clock
    Digital
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Yes
    Door Ajar Warning
    Yes
    Adjustable Cluster Brightness
    -
    Gear Indicator
    -
    Shift Indicator
    -
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    -
    Tachometer
    Digital
    Engine immobilizer
    Yes
    Central Locking
    Keyless
    Speed Sensing Door Lock
    Yes
    Child Safety Lock
    Yes
    Sunroof / Moonroof
    Electrically Adjustable
    Roof Mounted Antenna
    Yes
    Body-Coloured Bumpers
    Yes
    Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
    -
    Body Kit
    No
    Rub - Strips
    No
    Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
    Body Coloured
    Scuff Plates
    -
    Power Windows
    Front & Rear
    One Touch -Down
    All
    One Touch - Up
    All
    Adjustable ORVM
    Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
    Turn Indicators on ORVM
    Yes
    Rear Defogger
    Yes
    Exterior Door Handles
    Body Coloured
    Rain-sensing Wipers
    -
    Interior Door Handles
    Chrome
    Door Pockets
    Front & Rear
    Side Window Blinds
    No
    Boot-lid Opener
    Internal with Remote
    Rear Windshield Blind
    No
    Cup Holders
    Front & Rear
    Driver Armrest Storage
    Yes
    Cooled Glove Box
    Yes
    Sunglass Holder
    -
    Battery Warranty (Years)
    8
    Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
    160000
    Warranty (Years)
    No
    Warranty (Kilometres)
    Not Applicable
    Cornering Headlights
    -
    Puddle Lamps
    -
    Ambient Interior Lighting
    Yes
    Daytime Running Lights
    LED
    Fog Lights
    -
    Headlights
    LED
    Automatic Head Lamps
    Yes
    Follow me home headlamps
    Yes
    Tail Lights
    LED
    Cabin Lamps
    -
    Headlight Height Adjuster
    Yes
    Glove Box Lamp
    -
    Lights on Vanity Mirrors
    -
    Rear Reading Lamp
    -
    Smart Connectivity
    Android Auto (Wireless), Apple Car Play (Wireless)
    Display
    Touch-screen Display
    Integrated (in-dash) Music System
    Yes
    Speakers
    6+
    Steering mounted controls
    Yes
    GPS Navigation System
    Yes
    Bluetooth Compatibility
    Phone & Audio Streaming
    USB Compatibility
    Yes
    Aux Compatibility
    Yes
    AM/FM Radio
    Yes
    Wireless Charger
    Yes
    Gesture Control
    -
    Head Unit Size
    Not Available
    Display Screen for Rear Passengers
    -
    CD Player
    No
    DVD Playback
    Yes
    Find My Car
    -
    Check Vehicle Status Via App
    -
    Geo-Fence
    -
    Emergency Call
    -
    Over The Air (OTA) Updates
    -
    Remote AC On/Off Via app
    -
    Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
    -
    Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
    -
    Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
    -
    Alexa Compatibility
    -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Yes
    Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
    Yes
    Brake Assist (BA)
    -
    Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
    Yes
    Four-Wheel-Drive
    No
    Hill Hold Control
    Yes
    Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
    Yes
    Ride Height Adjustment
    No
    Hill Descent Control
    -
    Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
    -
    Differential Lock
    -
    Overspeed Warning
    1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
    Lane Departure Warning
    -
    Emergency Brake Light Flashing
    -
    Puncture Repair Kit
    -
    Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
    -
    Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
    -
    High-beam Assist
    -
    NCAP Rating
    -
    Blind Spot Detection
    -
    Lane Departure Prevention
    -
    Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
    -
    Airbags
    6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
    Middle rear three-point seatbelt
    Yes
    Middle Rear Head Rest
    Yes
    Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
    Yes
    Child Seat Anchor Points
    Yes
    Driver Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Rear Row Seat Adjustment
    2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
    8 way electrically adjustable with 2 memory presets (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, seat height up / down, seat base angle up / down) + 2 way manually adjustable (headrest up / down)
    Seat Upholstery
    Leather
    Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
    Yes
    Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
    No
    Driver Armrest
    Yes
    Rear Passenger Seats Type
    Bench
    Ventilated Seats
    No
    Ventilated Seat Type
    No
    Interiors
    Dual Tone
    Interior Colours
    -
    Rear Armrest
    With Cup Holder
    Folding Rear Seat
    -
    Split Rear Seat
    -
    Front Seatback Pockets
    Yes
    BMW i4 eDrive40 EMI
    EMI1,41,606 / mo
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Loan Amount
    10,000
    65,88,181
    Interest Rate
    4 %
    18 %
    Loan Tenure
    3 Year
    7 Year
    Loan Amount
    65,88,181
    Interest Amount
    19,08,161
    Payable Amount
    84,96,342

