This BMW i4 police car in Germany promotes safe tuning

In its latest work for the Germany police, Aachen-based tuning company AC Schnitzer has tuned a G26-generation BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe-based model for the police fleet. The all-electric i4 by AC Schnitzer is part of an initiative called Tune it! Safe! that promotes safe tuning. The nationwide campaign has been drawing attention for the past 17 years in Germany. It is meant to show what is possible in tuning while still complying with traffic licensing regulations.

The BMW i4 police car concept features the company's aerodynamic package which includes elements like a front spoiler, front splitter, front side wings, rear roof spoiler, carbon rear spoiler, and rear side wings. To complete the look, the EV also comes with AC Schnitzer's rear skirt protection film and design package on the sides (two elements per side).

As it is a police car, the vehicle comes equipped with a police special signaling system by Hella, along with a Foilatec foil decor and the Securlux safety foil in the side windows. The interior gets upgrades with a snazzy aluminum finish – on the pedals, footrest, "Black Line" cover for the i-Drive system controller, and keyholder.

The BMW i4 tuned by AC Schnitzer also comes with a lowering kit, approximately 20 to 25 mm lower than the standard car. To match the sporty stance of the vehicle, the electric Bimmer also comes with AC Schnitzer wheels – a set of 20-inch AC4 Flow Forming rims in BiColor Silver/Black finish wrapped in Hankook Ventus S1 Evo 3 tires.

All the components used in the Tune It! Safe! Police BMW i4 by AC Schnitzer are tested accordingly, passing all road regulations.

