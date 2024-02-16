Audi Q3 on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 51.63 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 57.89 Lakhs in Karnal.
The lowest price model is
Audi Q3 on road price in Karnal starts from Rs. 51.63 Lakhs.
The on road price for Audi Q3 top variant goes up to Rs. 57.89 Lakhs in Karnal.
The lowest price model is Audi Q3 Premium Plus and the most priced model is Audi Q3 Technology.
Visit your nearest
Audi Q3 dealers and showrooms in Karnal for best offers.
Audi Q3 on road price breakup in Karnal includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Audi Q3 is mainly compared to Toyota Fortuner which starts at Rs. 33.43 Lakhs in Karnal, Mercedes-Benz GLA which starts at Rs. 50.5 Lakhs in Karnal and Lexus UX starting at Rs. 40 Lakhs in Karnal.
Variants On-Road Price Audi Q3 Premium Plus ₹ 51.63 Lakhs Audi Q3 Technology ₹ 57.89 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price