Zontes GK350 On Road Price in Thane

3.37 - 3.47 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
GK350 on Road Price in Thane

Zontes GK350 on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 3.78 Lakhs. The on road price for Zontes GK350 top variant goes up to Rs. 3.89 Lakhs in Thane. The lowest price model is

VariantsOn-Road Price
Zontes GK350 Black and Blue₹ 3.78 Lakhs
Zontes GK350 White and Orange₹ 3.89 Lakhs
Zontes GK350 Black and Gold₹ 3.89 Lakhs
Zontes GK350 Variant Wise Price List

Black and Blue
₹3.78 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Ex-Showroom-Price
3,37,000
RTO
26,960
Insurance
14,357
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Thane)
3,78,317
EMI@8,132/mo
White and Orange
₹3.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
Black and Gold
₹3.89 Lakhs*On-Road Price
348 cc
38.52 PS @ 9500 rpm
