Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure on road price in Surat starts from Rs. 2.34 Lakhs.
The on road price for Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure top variant goes up to Rs. 2.44 Lakhs in Surat.
The lowest price model is Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Slick Silver and the most priced model is Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure dealers and showrooms in Surat for best offers.
Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure on road price breakup in Surat includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure is mainly compared to KTM 250 Adventure which starts at Rs. 2.3 Lakhs in Surat, Royal Enfield Scram 411 which starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs in Surat and Hero 450 ADV starting at Rs. 2.2 Lakhs in Surat.
Variants On-Road Price Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Slick Silver ₹ 2.34 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure mambo Black ₹ 2.36 Lakhs Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Adventure Ranger Camo ₹ 2.44 Lakhs
