Vespa SXL 125 The Vespa SXL 125 is known to make a style statement among the scooters in India. The unique rectangular headlight among other features puts this model apart from the rest of the Indian scooters.



Vespa SXL 125 Launch Dates: The BS6 version of the Vespa SXL 125 was launched in July, 2020. The ‘Racing Sixties’ edition of the Vespa SXL 125 was launched in September, 2020.



Vespa SXL 125 Price:



There are two variants of the Vespa SXL 125. Vespa SXL 125 STD priced at Rs. 1,37,000. Vespa SXL 125 Racing Sixties priced at Rs. 1,42,000 Kindly note, all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.



Vespa SXL 125 Design:



Vespa claims that the SXL 125 design is derived from Vespa models that were available in the sixties. That retro appeal has been adequately maintained. All the Vespa variants have more chrome than the other scooters in India. Rear grab-handles, headlamp rim, muffler plate and streaks on the apron and footboard are all made of chrome. Thereby giving it that extra jazz factor. Vespa SXL 125 comes in six unique colours, White, Matt Red Dragon, Azzurre Blue, Matt Yellow, Matt Black and Orange. The ‘Racing Sixties’ model is unique in its own way with red stripes on a body painted white.



Vespa SXL 125 Dimension:



This scooter gives the rider a riding position that they choose. After all, it’s the riding position that sets this scooter apart along with its design and legacy. The capable suspensions give a smooth ride throughout. The Vespa SXL 125 is considerably light for its class at 115 kilograms.



Vespa SXL 125 Features:



The features included in this scooter are way beyond what scooters in its class get. The Vespa SXL 125 has a disk brake in the front with ABS, LED DRL and LED headlight as a standard. The underseat is given a light and USB charging port.



Vespa SXL 125 Engine and Performance:



A 124.45cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine on the Vespa SXL 125 produces 9.92 BHP at 7,500 RPM and 9.6 Nm torque at 5,500 RPM. All this connected to a CVT automatic gearbox.



Vespa SXL 125 Mileage:



Although the Vespa is not known for its mileage, it makes considerable efforts to stay within the class bracket. Under ideal riding conditions, the Vespa SXL 125 returns about 47.75 kmpl. With a 7.4 litre fuel tank, the scooter can scoot for about 350 kilometers in one full tank. The biking community has seen this scooter going long trips as well.



Vespa SXL 125 Rivals:



TVS NTorq, Suzuki Burgman Street, Suzuki Access, Yamaha RayZR, Yamaha Fascino, Aprilia SR 125 and Aprilia SXR 125 are few stylish and powerful 125cc scooters. ...Read MoreRead Less