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HomeCompare BikesS1 Pro [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025]

Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]

In 2026 Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] or Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price) whereas the Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power and torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 125 [2020-2025] engine makes power & torque 9.77 PS PS & 10.11 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge. The SXL 125 [2020-2025] mileage is around 55 kmpl.
S1 Pro [2023-2025] vs SXL 125 [2020-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS S1 pro [2023-2025] Sxl 125 [2020-2025]
BrandOla ElectricVespa
Price₹ 1.6 Lakhs₹ 1.35 Lakhs
Range195 km/charge-
Mileage-55 kmpl
Battery Capacity4 kWh-
Engine Capacity-124 cc
TransmissionAutomatic Automatic
Charging Time5 Hours 18 Minutes-

Filters
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
SXL 125 [2020-2025]
Vespa SXL 125 [2020-2025]
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Ground Clearance
160 mm155 mm
Length
1859 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1359 mm1290 mm
Additional Storage
34 LYes
Height
1160 mm1140 mm
Kerb Weight
125 kg115 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm770 mm
Width
712 mm690 mm
Wheel Size
12 inchFront :-279.4 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
220 mm200 mm
Tyre Size
Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12Front :-110/70 - 11, Rear :-120/70 - 10
Rear Brake Diameter
180 mm140 mm
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy WheelAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDrum
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
0-40 Kmph (sec)
2.6 sec-
Range
197 km-
Max Speed
120 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.8 kW9.77 PS @ 7400 rpm
Motor IP Rating
IP67-
No Of Batteries
1-
Max Torque
58 Nm10.11 Nm @ 5600 rpm
Continious Power
5.5 kw-
Transmission
AutomaticAutomatic
Starting
Remote Start,Push Button StartKick and Self Start
Motor Power
5 kW-
Reverse Assist
Yes-
Water Proof Rating
IP67-
Drive Type
Mid Drive IPMBelt Drive
Fuel Type
ElectricPetrol
Chassis
Tubular & Sheet metal-
Rear Suspension
Mono shockDual Effect hydraulic shock absorber with four position adjustable
Front Suspension
Twin telescopicAircraft derived Single Side Arm Front Suspension with Anti-Dive Characteristics
Features
Riding Modes
Hyper, Sport, Normal & Eco-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gradeability
15 Degree-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Internet Connectivity
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Underseat storage
34 LYes
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Roadside Assistance
Yes-
Additional Features
Party Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE ConnectivityAir Filter ( Paper Type )
Geo Fencing
Yes-
Anti Theft Alarm
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
7 inch Touch Screen-
Charging Time(0-80%)
5 Hours 18 Minutes-
Battery Warranty
3 Year or 50000 KM-
Battery Capacity
4 kWh-
Low Battery Indicator
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Headlight
LEDLED
Projector Headlights
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,65,6811,51,422
Ex-Showroom Price
1,59,9991,36,601
RTO
010,928
Insurance
5,6823,893
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5613,254

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