SXL 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of SXL 125 Dual in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dual is 7.4 LSXL 125 falls under Scooter category and has 4 variants. The price of SXL 125 Dual in Delhi is Rs. 1.54 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Dual is 7.4 L litres. It offers many features like Clock, Low Fuel Indicator, Underseat storage, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and specs like:
Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L
Length: 1770 mm
Max Power: 9.65 bhp @ 7,400 rpm
Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve