Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Vespa SXL 125 comes with 124.45 cc engine. It comes with Automatic transmission. The price of SXL 125 starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Vespa SXL 125 sits in the Scooter segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Vespa SXL 125 price starts at ₹ 1.35 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 1.41 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Vespa SXL 125 comes in 3 variants. Vespa SXL 125 top variant price is ₹ 1.41 Lakhs.
₹1.35 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
₹1.37 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.65 bhp @ 7
₹1.41 Lakhs*
124.45 cc
9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price