SXL 125 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SXL 125 Racing Sixties (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Racing SXL 125 falls under Scooter category and has 2 variants. The price of SXL 125 Racing Sixties (top model) in Delhi is Rs. 1.59 Lakhs. The fuel capacity of Racing Sixties is 7.4 L litres. It offers many features like Fuel Gauge, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Instrument Console, Underseat storage and specs like: Fuel Capacity: 7.4 L Length: 1770 mm Max Power: 9.92 PS @ 7500 rpm Engine Type: Single cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve ...Read MoreRead Less