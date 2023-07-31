TVS Ronin on road price in Astaranga starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Ronin top variant goes up to Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Astaranga. The lowest price model is TVS Ronin on road price in Astaranga starts from Rs. 1.69 Lakhs. The on road price for TVS Ronin top variant goes up to Rs. 1.93 Lakhs in Astaranga. The lowest price model is TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel and the most priced model is TVS Ronin Triple Tone - Dual Channel - Dawn Orange. Visit your nearest TVS Ronin dealers and showrooms in Astaranga for best offers. TVS Ronin on road price breakup in Astaranga includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Ronin Single Tone - Single Channel ₹ 1.69 Lakhs TVS Ronin Dual Tone - Single Channel ₹ 1.77 Lakhs TVS Ronin Triple Tone - Dual Channel - Galactic Grey ₹ 1.90 Lakhs TVS Ronin Triple Tone - Dual Channel - Dawn Orange ₹ 1.93 Lakhs