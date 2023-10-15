TVS Raider on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 97,370. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in South Garo Hills. The lowest TVS Raider on road price in South Garo Hills starts from Rs. 97,370. The on road price for TVS Raider top variant goes up to Rs. 1.09 Lakhs in South Garo Hills. The lowest price model is TVS Raider Drum and the most priced model is TVS Raider Single Seat. Visit your nearest TVS Raider dealers and showrooms in South Garo Hills for best offers. TVS Raider on road price breakup in South Garo Hills includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price TVS Raider Drum ₹ 97,370 TVS Raider Drum ₹ 1.02 Lakhs TVS Raider Single Seat ₹ 1.09 Lakhs