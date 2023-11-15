Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price in Pen starts from Rs. 1.07 Lakhs. Visit your nearest Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 dealers and showrooms in Pen for best offers. Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 on road price breakup in Pen includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. Variants On-Road Price Revolt Motors Revolt RV400 RV400 STD ₹ 1.07 Lakhs